Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

REUTERS
October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima hits the boxing ring

Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima hit the gym in New York ahead of the lingerie brand's famed fashion show.

The model, one of the handful "Angels," or official faces of Victoria's Secret, has been modeling for the brand since 1999, making her the longest-running model on their annual runway show.

The 36-year-old mother of two said that she stays fit by boxing after trying every sport imaginable.

"The fact that as a woman you don't realize how strong you can be. And that's what's empowering for me to see your strengths your own strengths. Also even after so many years of doing boxing you learn constantly it's an everyday thing," she said about her love for the sport.

This year, the show is going to take place for the first time in Shanghai, China. Last year it was held in the French capital, Paris. Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's telecast will air on November 29.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Mahira charms audiences with the teaser release of ‘Verna’

Mahira charms audiences with the teaser release of ‘Verna’
Sui Dhaaga pair Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

Sui Dhaaga pair Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrate Gandhi Jayanti
Rush for tickets as Springsteen hits Broadway

Rush for tickets as Springsteen hits Broadway
‘Gauri Khan Designs’ is the new talk of the town

‘Gauri Khan Designs’ is the new talk of the town
Load More load more