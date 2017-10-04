Gun sales spike after Vegas attack

Following the Las Vegas attack that claimed lives of 59 people and left hundreds wounded, gun manufacturers Rugers and American Outdoor Brands revealed that their gun sales have increased by 3%.

Similar to what happened after nightclub shooting in Florida back in 2016 and several other identical incidents, gun sales escalated as reported by manufacturers.

According to experts, gun stocks sky-rocket especially after such attacks because of fear of regulations laws.

People rush to the stores to get hands on guns and other weapons, as they fear arms will be difficult to obtain.

On the other hand, ever since Donald Trump got elected as President, he has been considering enforcement of stricter and limited gun policies and laws.