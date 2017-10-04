Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mahira charms audiences with the teaser release of ‘Verna’

Famed actress Mahira Khan is yet again in limelight. However, this time around not because of actors Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor, but for her upcoming film ‘Verna’, whose teaser got released on  Tuesday.

Starting her journey of stardom with Shoaib Mansoor’s blockbuster movie ‘Bol’, Verna is her second venture with the seasoned and accomplished director.

The film is all set to hit cinemas on 17th November this year. Verna’s central character is played by Mahira who has taken upon different roles throughout the film. This has caught attention of fans worldwide.

Mahira shared the teaser of Verna - via her social media handles - that showcases her as hitting someone repeatedly, in her efforts to avenge her rapist.

The background music of the teaser has also mustered appreciation by fans alike.

‘Verna’ also features actors like Haroon Rasheed, Zarar Ahmed, Naimal Khawar and Rasheed Naz along with various others.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima hits the boxing ring

Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima hits the boxing ring
Sui Dhaaga pair Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

Sui Dhaaga pair Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrate Gandhi Jayanti
Rush for tickets as Springsteen hits Broadway

Rush for tickets as Springsteen hits Broadway
‘Gauri Khan Designs’ is the new talk of the town

‘Gauri Khan Designs’ is the new talk of the town
Load More load more