Wed October 04, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2017

Sui Dhaaga pair Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, who are all set to star in Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, released a special-teaser video of their forthcoming film.

Varun took to his social media handle to share the first look of the film. He first told his fans that there's something special coming up and soon after sometime Varun posted a video as the first look of the film. As it marks the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, the Sui Dhaaga mini teaser saw Varun and Anushka talking about the greatness of Bapu.

Anushka, too shared the video on her twitter handle as she wrote, "To the man who began the #MadeInIndia journey. We salute the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi  @SuiDhaagaFilm"

Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Make in India. The movie is a YRF collaboration between Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya.

The film hits the screens next year on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2018).

