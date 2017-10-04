Wed October 04, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 4, 2017

Prince Charles, Camilla cancell visit to Myanmar over ‘ethnic cleaning’ of Muslims

LONDON: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have pulled out of a planned visit to Burma amid international criticism over the ‘ethnic cleaning’ of its Muslim population.

As per media reports, PRINCE Charles and Camilla will not visit Myanmar as part of their Asia tour next month, as they were due to visit the country during next month.

Media reports last month said an official visit to Myanmar was being suggested for the trip and aides acknowledged it had been considered as part of the schedule.

But it has been omitted from the final programme. Charles and his wife Camilla will travel to Singapore, Malaysia and then to India.

