Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

AFP
October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

2013 hack hit all three billion Yahoo accounts: company

2013 hack hit all three billion Yahoo accounts: company

WASHINGTON: A 2013 hack affected all three billion accounts at Yahoo, the online giant´s parent company said Tuesday following a new analysis of the incident.

The disclosure from Verizon, which acquired Yahoo´s online assets earlier this year, revised sharply upward the initial estimate of one billion accounts affected.

The statement said that the estimate is based on "new intelligence" following an investigation with the assistance of outside forensic experts into the incident in August 2013.

"While this is not a new security issue, Yahoo is sending email notifications to the additional affected user accounts," said a statement issued by Verizon´s internet unit known as Oath.

"The investigation indicates that the user account information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information. The company is continuing to work closely with law enforcement."

The Yahoo breach was already believed to be the largest ever in terms of numbers of users affected. But a recently disclosed breach by credit agency Equifax is seen as potentially more damaging because of the sensitivity of the data leaked.

Yahoo, which was once one of the leading internet firms, sold its main online operations to Verizon in a deal that closed in June for $4.48 billion.

The purchase price was cut following revelations of two major data breaches at Yahoo.

In addition to the 2013 breach, Yahoo said that hackers in 2014 stole personal data from more than 500 million of its user accounts.

The US Justice Department charged two Russian intelligence operatives and a pair of hackers over one of the attacks, which had apparent twin goals of espionage and financial gain.

Canadian authorities this year arrested Karim Baratov, 22, an immigrant from Kazakhstan, on a US warrant.

US authorities allege Russian intelligence agents hired Baratov and another hacker to carry out attacks on Yahoo from 2014 to 2016.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Nauti Craft's unique feature will save you from getting seasick [Video]

Nauti Craft's unique feature will save you from getting seasick [Video]
Facebook says 10 million U.S. users saw Russia-linked ads

Facebook says 10 million U.S. users saw Russia-linked ads
Japan's CEATEC offers vision of connected, robotic future

Japan's CEATEC offers vision of connected, robotic future
Gravitational wave scientists win 2017 Nobel Physics Prize

Gravitational wave scientists win 2017 Nobel Physics Prize
Load More load more