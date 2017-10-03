Tue October 03, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

American celebrities shocked over mass murder in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES: Dozens of celebrities, from Lorde and Gina Rodriguez to Brad Paisley and Barack Obama, are tweeting in response to the mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, which left at least 58 dead and more than 400 injured, making the attack the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The shooting happened during a performance by Jason Aldean, who ran off the stage as the gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino.

Singers including Taylor Swift lamented about the mass murder in a tweet, quoting that the tragic incident had left her speechless, expressing great sorrow for the deceived ones.

" There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families", the American singer tweeted.

Rihanna Fenty also paid her condolence during the darkest time enduring across Vegas. Her tweets extracted, "Saying a prayer for all the victims &amp; their loved ones, also for the residents &amp; visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!!"

American footballer LeBron James bewailed the dreadful scenario adding that, "Pray for Vegas!! What the hell is going on people!?!? My prayers sent to the heavens above for all the families."

Former American President Barrack Obama rendered upon grief-stricken epoch, marking his words on Twitter.

"Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy" said he.

Many other artists added to the worldwide woe including Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, whereas Gaga called US President Donald Trump reasonable for the mishap.

The tragic incident had claimed legions of lives with over 527 injured in the mass murder firing, with IS member alleged to be behind the violence .

