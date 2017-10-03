Afridi joins Karachi Kings for PSL's 3rd season

LAHORE: Star allrounder and former Pakistan captain Shahid Khan Afridi has joined Karachi Kings to play in the third season of the Pakistan Super League.

Earlier in the last season, he was affiliated with Peshawar Zalmi and was part of their victorious campaign in the last season before missing the final due to a hand injury.

Afridi led Peshawar Zalmi in the first edition of PSL but stepped aside from captain's role after being named as the president of the franchise ahead of the second edition and handed over the captaincy to Darren Sammy.

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will be swapping picks in the gold and silver categories of PSL's player draft as part of the trade.

Owner of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi thanked Afridi for his efforts and said: "Shahid is a world-class player and the entire Peshawar Zalmi family thanks him for his contributions to our team".

"He is like a brother and we wish him the very best of luck in this new journey," he added.

Owner of Karachi Kings Salman Iqbal expressed delight over the trade and said: "Shahid Afridi is the biggest name in Pakistan cricket and we are extremely pleased to have him on board".

He added that Afridi brings a wealth of experience and a never-say-die attitude to Kings' dressing room.

Afridi had announced to part his ways with Zalmi earlier in March, indicating that he would join a new team ahead of the next season of PSL.