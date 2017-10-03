Nauti Craft's unique feature will save you from getting seasick [Video]

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
'Nauti-Craft' has developed a boat with a suspension system similar to a car that keeps the deck level stable. It was built to prevent passengers from getting seasick.
This technology separates the vessel’s hulls from the deck and superstructure via a ‘passive reactive’ interlinked hydraulic system which enables a significant departure from conventional naval architecture compromises and provides increased levels of ride comfort, control and stability whether stationary or traveling at speed.
Nauti-Craft is a research and development company focused on the design and development of the Nauti-Craft marine suspension system.
