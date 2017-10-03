CM Sindh approves funds for various JPMC projects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs1 billion for medicines, surgical disposable items and also allowed recruitment of doctors and other necessary staff against the vacant posts and the posts which have been made vacant due to lien of the professors and doctors who have joined somewhere else.

He took this decision here today at the CM House while presiding over a meeting of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to review its problems and resolve them.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Sikanadar Mendhro, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Executive Director JPMC Seemin Jamali and others.

Dr Seemin Jamali giving presentation to the chief minister said that JPMC is a 1650 bedded tertiary care center. She added that it provides the highest standard of medical care to all segments of society. The outpatients departments per day cater to 4500 patients and bed occupancy rate is 83.78 percent while the emergency department entertains more than 1000 patients.

Dr Jamali said JPMC alone caters to more than one million patients annually absolutely free of charge, which is perhaps the highest figure in the country. She went on saying that more than 27,000 major and minor surgeries are being performed in a year. “The center is also involved in postgraduate as well as nursing and paramedical teaching and training with trainees attendance 1360”, she said and added the attached departments, including Basic Medical Science Institute, College of Physiotherapy, College of Medical Technology, College of Nursing and School of Nursing. She requested the chief minister that the JPMC requires essential equipment, furniture to enhance diagnostic treatment facilities, teaching and training through special grant.

The chief minister directed Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi to sit with Dr Seemin Jamali and give her funds whatever she needs. “I want to provide best health facilities to the people of Sindh and those who come here from Balochistan, Punjab and other provinces”, he said.

Giving details of the equipments, Dr Jamali presented a list of 132 items worth Rs918,005,600. On this the chief minister said he would provide maximum funds and make JPMC one of the best equipped hospitals in the country.

The chief minister also approved the project, proposed by Dr Jamali, to construct 72 apartments for staff in the residential area of the JPMC . It would cost around Rs351 million.

The chief minister directed Dr Jamali to send a summary for recruitment of the necessary staff. “I would approve the recruitment process and then start it purely on merit,” he said and added “we cannot delay recruitment in essential services”.