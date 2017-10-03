Case registered against 21 after pro-Pakistan slogans raised during Muharram procession in India

PATNA: The Indian police have detained three persons and lodged cases against 21 persons who reportedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans during a Muharram procession near Bettiah in Bihar province.

The Indian media reported that the police had registered the case on charges of sedition and trying to breach communal harmony. The three persons detained were from Yogapatti, about 30 km north-west of Bettiah, district headquarters of West Champaran, nearly 200 km north-west of Patna.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the youth, clad in green colour T-shirts, with ‘Pakistan’ and ‘PCB’ (Pakistan Cricket Board) inscribed on them, came armed with lathis.

The police raided some houses and recovered T-shirts similar to those worn by Pakistani cricketers.

A police official confirmed that cases had been lodged against 21 persons. “We have slapped sedition charges and also charged them with trying to breach communal harmony. Raids are on to nab the accused,” he added.