Elliott, Morrison praise Lahore Qalandars' talent hunt programme

LAHORE: Former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott and prominent commentator Danny Morrison heaped praise on the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars’ Rising Stars grass-roots talent development program.

They were addressing a press conference along with Lahore Qalandars owner Rana Fawad and Director of Cricket Aqib Javed after they arrived here on Tuesday ahead of Lahore Qalandars’ Rising Stars matches.

Qalandars star Elliott said the franchise's efforts to hunt and develop raw cricketing talent in far-flung areas of the country are commendable.

"The Jazz Rising Stars is a program that has given back to cricket," he said.

Elliott said it is "one of the greatest initiatives" he has been involved in, and he is honoured to be a part of it.

"To me, it is one of the greatest initiatives I have ever been involved in. Credit to the Rana Brothers, who would have thought we'd find someone like Yasir Jan who can bowl with both arms," the all-rounder said, referring to the young bowler, who was discovered during the Qalandars' program last year.

Elliott said: "It is enabling young talent to achieve their dreams, to access opportunities like playing in Australia, training with world-class facilities."

Even if the youngsters don't make it to top level cricket, this experience would still change their lives, Elliott added.

The Rising Stars tournament resumes today as Bahawalpur Rising Stars will play against Layyah in the first Pool-B match in Lahore.