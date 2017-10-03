‘Special’ Corps Commanders Conference discusses security matters

Army to fully cooperate in strengthening state institutions

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a special Corps Commanders Conference Tuesday to review the regional security situation besides discussing the challenges faced by the country.

The ‘Special’ Commanders conference continued for 7 hours at GHQ Rawalpindi.

Besides internal security, the conference also reviewed the army chief’s recent visit to Kabul.

Sources said it was agreed in the Commanders Conference that Pakistan Army will fully cooperate in strengthening and stability of the state institutions.

Pakistan Army will continue to play its due role to ensure rule of law and adhere to the constitution, the sources added.