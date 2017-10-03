Tue October 03, 2017
AFP
October 3, 2017

Nadal survives big scare in Beijing opener

Nadal survives big scare in Beijing opener

BEIJING: World number one Rafael Nadal saved two match points to survive the first round of the China Open, just about seeing off France´s Lucas Pouille in three sets on Tuesday.

Pouille broke Nadal on the way to taking the first set 6-4, and the world number 23 came within a whisker of sealing a shock when the second set went to a tie break.

But Nadal, with the Beijing crowd backing him, held his nerve when twice staring defeat in the face, and then fought back to win the tie break 8-6.

The duo headed into a final-set shootout and again Pouille refused to buckle, Nadal getting the break of serve in the 11th game before serving for the set and match 7-5.

Nadal´s fellow Spaniard and women´s world number one Garbine Muguruza exited the tournament in the first round on Monday when she retired from her match with a virus.

