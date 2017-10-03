Tue October 03, 2017
Environment

AFP
October 3, 2017

Modi reveals plans to clean India’s dirtiest city

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Modi has launched a country wide scheme to clean India’s dirtiest city of Gonda.

 

The city falls behind in key characteristics of sanitation, infrastructure and waste management.

 

Gonda is famous for its markets and busy streets. People throng this city for its famous markets yet the city is one of the dirtiest in India.

 

Residents are helpless about the growing garbage dumps in the city and despite repeated reminders to the city authority, no improvement has been seen.

 

A city cleaning drive, initiated this year included names of 434 cities of India where cleaning drives were to be started but no results are to be seen yet.

 

Talking to AFP, residents complained that due to garbage dumps in every nook and corner of the city, it has gotten unbearable to move outdoors. The residents are faced with a growing number of diseases borne out of these dump sites.

 

Numerous cases of cholera have also been reported which is attributed to poor sanitation system.

