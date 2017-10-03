Japan's CEATEC offers vision of connected, robotic future

Japan's largest electronics show CEATEC - showcasing its version of our future - in a connected world with intelligent robots And cars that know when the driver is falling asleep.

This is Omron's "Onboard Driving Monitoring Sensor," checking its driver isn't distracted.

After 18 years of consumer electronics, CEATEC is changing focus to the Internet of Things and what it calls 'the ultra-smart community of the future' A future where machines take on more important roles - machines like Panasonic's CaloRieco - pop in your plate and know exactly what you are about to consume.

Even playtime will see machines more involved - like Forpheus the ping playing robot - here taking on a Olympic bronze medalist - and learning with every stroke. More than a hundred and fifty thousand people are expected to visit CEATEC this week.