Tue October 03, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Coffee festival held in Istanbul

A coffee festival was held in Istanbul, Turkey, where hundreds of people enjoyed different flavors of the brewed drink with friends and family.

In this festival, visitors were informed not only about the various seeds of coffee, but also about coffee machines, coffee-related flavors and products.

The festival also included concert, specially designed products, seminars and exhibitions.

