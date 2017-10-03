Coffee festival held in Istanbul

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A coffee festival was held in Istanbul, Turkey, where hundreds of people enjoyed different flavors of the brewed drink with friends and family.
In this festival, visitors were informed not only about the various seeds of coffee, but also about coffee machines, coffee-related flavors and products.
The festival also included concert, specially designed products, seminars and exhibitions.
Comments