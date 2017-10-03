Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss of US win Nobel Physics Prize for gravitational waves

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
STOCKHOLM: US astrophysicists Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss won the Nobel Physics Prize on Thursday for their discovery of gravitational waves, the Nobel jury said.
Predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago as part of his theory of general relativity but only first detected in 2015, gravitational waves are ´ripples´ in the fabric of space-time caused by violent processes in the Universe, such as colliding black holes or the collapse of stellar cores.
"Their discovery shook the world," said Goran K Hansson, the head of the Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences.
