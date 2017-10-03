Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Students host candlelight vigil in remembrance of Vegas attack victims

LAS VEGAS: Following the deadliest attack in modern US history, students of University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) came together in solidarity with the Las Vegas mass shooting attack victims, in a candlelight vigil Monday night.

Attended by a massive number of grieving students and teachers, the vigil was observed less than 24 hours after the attack, in order to pay homage to those affected by the incident.

Amidst tears and shock, Cabria Kirby, a student of UNLV shared, “We had team members who were right there, and we just had to be all there for each other.”

Another student, expressing his sentiments over the incident that claimed lives of 59 people said, “At first I was angry, but I thought now is not about being angry. It is more about making sure that those who were affected have the help that they need.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Polygamy dating app draws criticism in Indonesia

Polygamy dating app draws criticism in Indonesia
World’s largest family resides in India

World’s largest family resides in India
China’s first glass bridge opened for tourists

China’s first glass bridge opened for tourists
Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students

Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students
Load More load more