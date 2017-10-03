Students host candlelight vigil in remembrance of Vegas attack victims

LAS VEGAS: Following the deadliest attack in modern US history, students of University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) came together in solidarity with the Las Vegas mass shooting attack victims, in a candlelight vigil Monday night.

Attended by a massive number of grieving students and teachers, the vigil was observed less than 24 hours after the attack, in order to pay homage to those affected by the incident.

Amidst tears and shock, Cabria Kirby, a student of UNLV shared, “We had team members who were right there, and we just had to be all there for each other.”

Another student, expressing his sentiments over the incident that claimed lives of 59 people said, “At first I was angry, but I thought now is not about being angry. It is more about making sure that those who were affected have the help that they need.”