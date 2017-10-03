Tue October 03, 2017
National

October 3, 2017

Karachi: Two cops suspended for assaulting citizen after video goes viral

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Monday suspended two cops for assaulting a citizen, who was filming video of a VIP protocol on Shahrah-i-Faisal.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Malik Ehsan said that the officials belonging to Security-I were suspended for abusive behavior and physical assault on a citizen driving a car.

Earlier, according to a spokesperson for Sindh Police, Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja had directed SP Ehsan to hold an inquiry and submit detailed report.

The video of the incident, which is now viral on social media, shows a policeman wearing sun glasses assaulted a citizen over making a video of the security protocol.

