Nawaz urges nation to change course

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister and PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday applauded the political parties for adopting the Election Reforms bills that abolished a law that Pervez Musharraf introduced in an effort to prevent him from entering politics.

He was addressing the General Council of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz which gathered at the Convention Centre to reelect him as President of the party.

“There have been attempts again and again to exit me, but you will always keep giving me an entry again and again,” Sharif told party workers after his election. “I congratulate that you’re bringing Nawaz Sharif back with full force.”

He said, “We served the nation with sincerity, with no greed and vested interest, I never committed a wrong deed”.

“You know the reason that led to my disqualification better than me,” said he.

“What were the reasons that we were left behind other countries. We should review the reasons which led to our dismemberment , we learned nothing from that disaster. This spectacle continues for the last 70 years.

“Time moves forward without waiting for the nations that remain hell bent on sticking to old habits,” said he.” I was disqualified from representing people, and I was disqualified for not taking salary from my son”.

He said he was satisfied that the people of Pakistan stand by him.