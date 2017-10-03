Anyone willing to turn SC into political party is Pakistan's enemy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the Supreme Court of Pakistan is guardian of constitution and anyone willing to turn the apex court into a political party is enemy of the country.

Speaking at the General Council of the Pakistan Muslim League which gathered to reelected Nawaz Sharif as party chief, he said efforts to destroy Pakistan politics through the court are neither in country’s fevour nor the constitution.

He said no law could separate political parties from workers as country has suffered enough due to such laws that were brought through "back door".

The minister said Nawaz Sahrif and the PMLN were a symbol of people’s right to rule.

He said the National Assembly abolished Pervez Musharraf’s black law and the PMLN has also removed it from the party’s constitution.

He said Musharraf had once again introduced the law which Ayub Khan used to target political parties and that was abolished by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“We restored PPP’s founder’s law which Pervez Musharraf used to prevent Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto from doing politics. He said the PPP should have supported the law introduced by its founder.