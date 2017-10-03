Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Anyone willing to turn SC into political party is Pakistan's enemy: Ahsan Iqbal

Anyone willing to turn SC into political party is Pakistan's enemy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the Supreme Court of Pakistan is guardian of constitution and anyone willing to turn the apex court into a political party is enemy of the country.

Speaking at the General Council of the Pakistan Muslim League which gathered to reelected Nawaz Sharif as party chief, he said efforts to destroy Pakistan politics  through the court are neither in country’s fevour nor the constitution.

He said no law could separate political parties from workers as country has suffered enough due to such laws that were brought through "back door".

The minister said Nawaz Sahrif and the PMLN were a symbol of people’s right to rule.

He said the National Assembly abolished Pervez Musharraf’s black law and the PMLN has also removed it from the party’s constitution.

He said Musharraf had once again introduced the law which Ayub Khan used to target political parties and that was abolished by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“We restored PPP’s founder’s law which Pervez Musharraf used to prevent Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto from doing politics. He said the PPP should have supported the law introduced by its founder.

  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM Abbasi convenes cabinet meeting today

PM Abbasi convenes cabinet meeting today
PAT challenges Election Bill 2017 in LHC

PAT challenges Election Bill 2017 in LHC
Asif leaves on three-day visit to US

Asif leaves on three-day visit to US
Nawaz Sharif elected as PML-N president

Nawaz Sharif elected as PML-N president
Load More load more