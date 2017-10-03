Tue October 03, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

PM Abbasi convenes cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has convened a cabinet meeting here at 5pm today (Tuesday).

The cabinet meeting, to be held at the PM House, would discuss a 16-point agenda.

Sources said that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would brief the meeting on its performance.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) elected ousted premier Nawaz Sharif as its head on Tuesday a day after  it used its parliamentary majority to amend a law to allow him to be re-elected party chief.

Sharif resigned as prime minister in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him for not declaring a source of income.

He was also forced to step down as president of PML-N, though he kept control of the party and installed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a loyalist, as prime minister.

According to Geo News, the former prime minister was elected unopposed as no party member submitted nomination papers to contest the election for the PMLN's president.

The election was held at the Convention Centre, for which Amir Afzal Mandokhel was  appointed as Returning Officer and Raja Niazi as a Secretary.

In This Story

