Chinese cities lightened up to celebrate National Day

The sky of many cities across China was lightened up to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Buildings on the bank of the Huangpu River were also decorated with colorful lights to celebrate the National Day.

Using advanced projection technology, the light show at Fuxian Lake, in southwest China's Yunnan Province, presented the audience with a colorful sense of reality, as lights adorned the grass, trees and buildings around the lake.

Home to famous Taihu Lake, Wuxi City, of east China's Jiangsu Province, used lights to highlight its inner-city river channel. Locals and tourists flocked to the riverside and took rides on boats decorated with lights, enjoying a cool breeze on the water.

Dongguan City of Guangdong Province presented locals and tourists with a special fountain light show. With the power to send water rushing 108 meters up into the air, the fountain is able to rotate 360 degrees and display multicolored LED lights while moving to the sound of the accompanying music.

Furthermore in Beilun District of Ningbo, an amazing light show is scheduled to be staged every night during the National Day holiday.

Images of flowers and balloons can be seen covering buildings from time to time, lighting up the sky and attracting thousands of local residents.