$37.7 million bowl sets Chinese ceramic auction record

HONG KONG: A 1,000-year-old bowl from China´s Song Dynasty sold for US$37.7 million in Hong Kong on Tuesday, breaking the record for Chinese ceramics, auction house Sotheby´s said.

The small piece -- which dates from 960-1127 -- stole the previous record of $36.05 million set in 2014 for a Ming Dynasty wine cup which was snapped up by a Shanghai tycoon famous for making eye-watering bids.

The person behind Tuesday´s winning offer wished to remain anonymous, Sotheby´s said, with the auction house declining to say whether the buyer hailed from the Chinese mainland or not.

"It´s a totally new benchmark for Chinese ceramics and we´ve made history with this piece today," Nicolas Chow, deputy chairman of Sotheby´s Asia, told reporters.

Bidding started at around US$10.2 million with the suspense-filled auction lasting some 20 minutes as a handful of phone bidders and one person in the room itself competed with each other.

The winning offer eventually came from one of the phone bidders and was received by a round of applause.

The bowl -- originally designed to wash brushes -- is an example of extremely rare Chinese porcelain from the imperial court of the Northern Song Dynasty and one of only four such pieces in private hands, according to Sotheby´s.

Measuring 13cm in diameter, the dish features a luminous blue glaze.

´Chicken cup´

The price tag exceeds the earlier record made by a tiny white piece known as the "Chicken Cup", decorated with a colour painting of a rooster and a hen tending to their chicks, and created during the reign of the Chenghua Emperor between 1465 and 1487.

That cup sold in 2014 to taxi-driver-turned-financier Liu Yiqian, one of China´s wealthiest people and among a new class of Chinese super-rich scouring the globe for artwork and antiquities.

He famously drank tea from the dainty vessel after his purchase, causing something of a social media meltdown in China at the time.

In recent years Liu, who has built his own museum in Shanghai, has made a series of record-breaking bids and has become China´s highest profile art collector.

More recently he has turned to acquiring Western masterpieces.

In 2015 he splashed out on Modigliani´s "Nu Couche" or "Reclining Nude" for more than US$170 million at Christie´s in what was then the second highest price ever paid at auction for a work of art.

An ongoing anti-corruption drive in mainland China has done little to dent feverish bidding in Hong Kong´s auction houses.

Earlier this year a giant diamond named the "Pink Star" broke the world record for a gemstone sold at auction when it fetched US$71.2 million.

The 59.60-carat rock was sold to the city´s Chow Tai Fook jewellery chain which has a strong presence across East Asia.

Last year the city´s auction houses set a new record for the most expensive designer handbag -- a diamond-encrusted crocodile-skin Hermes handbag with white gold details that sold for US$300,000.

China´s various dynasties were renowned for their fine ceramics with the Song period often regarded as producing some of the region´s most superb examples.

Song ceramics are particularly known for their subtlety, simplicity and exquisite glazing and have long been among the most sought after objects for collectors.