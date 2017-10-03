Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

China’s first glass bridge opened for tourists

CHINA: Adding to the scenic beauty of the country, a glass bridge connecting two islands has been attracting tourists and visitors since a long time.

This newly-built 200-meter-long glass sky-walk in Hunan’s city Xinhua is a sight to see. Suspended 100 meters above the river which it is originally made over; this bridge allows 8000 people to walk over it simultaneously.

It should be noted that this amazing glass flyover was constructed to facilitate people walking from one island to another.

Hanging 300 meters above the ground, the bridge not only lets travelers to commute but can also endure the weight of vehicles that can easily pass via it.   

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students

Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students
Stephen had no history of violence: Brother Eric

Stephen had no history of violence: Brother Eric
Eiffel Tower goes dark for victims of Las Vegas and Marseille attacks

Eiffel Tower goes dark for victims of Las Vegas and Marseille attacks
Indian security forces kill two attackers at Srinagar airport: media reports

Indian security forces kill two attackers at Srinagar airport: media reports
Load More load more