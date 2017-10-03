China’s first glass bridge opened for tourists

CHINA: Adding to the scenic beauty of the country, a glass bridge connecting two islands has been attracting tourists and visitors since a long time.

This newly-built 200-meter-long glass sky-walk in Hunan’s city Xinhua is a sight to see. Suspended 100 meters above the river which it is originally made over; this bridge allows 8000 people to walk over it simultaneously.

It should be noted that this amazing glass flyover was constructed to facilitate people walking from one island to another.

Hanging 300 meters above the ground, the bridge not only lets travelers to commute but can also endure the weight of vehicles that can easily pass via it.