Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Stephen had no history of violence: Brother Eric

ORLANDO: The world is struck with grief after the appalling attack of mass shooting in Las Vegas took place during a music festival on Monday. And so is gunman Stephen Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock.

In a recent interview outside his place, Eric expressed intense shock and horror over the incident. According to him, his brother had no history of violence, whatsoever.

“I mean, once again, our condolences about this. It could have been my kids at that show”, said Eric in a complete state of shock.

Shooter Stephen Paddock lived in a Nevada retirement community. He was a multi-millionaire real-investor and liked to travel to Vegas to play high-stakes video poker.

Showing no signs and indications of violence prior to the attack, Stephen’s brother shared that he led a normal life. Had he [Eric] known about the incident beforehand, he would have definitely stopped his brother from killing down 59 innocent people.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

China’s first glass bridge opened for tourists

China’s first glass bridge opened for tourists
Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students

Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students
Eiffel Tower goes dark for victims of Las Vegas and Marseille attacks

Eiffel Tower goes dark for victims of Las Vegas and Marseille attacks
Indian security forces kill two attackers at Srinagar airport: media reports

Indian security forces kill two attackers at Srinagar airport: media reports
Load More load more