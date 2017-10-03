Stephen had no history of violence: Brother Eric

ORLANDO: The world is struck with grief after the appalling attack of mass shooting in Las Vegas took place during a music festival on Monday. And so is gunman Stephen Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock.

In a recent interview outside his place, Eric expressed intense shock and horror over the incident. According to him, his brother had no history of violence, whatsoever.

“I mean, once again, our condolences about this. It could have been my kids at that show”, said Eric in a complete state of shock.

Shooter Stephen Paddock lived in a Nevada retirement community. He was a multi-millionaire real-investor and liked to travel to Vegas to play high-stakes video poker.

Showing no signs and indications of violence prior to the attack, Stephen’s brother shared that he led a normal life. Had he [Eric] known about the incident beforehand, he would have definitely stopped his brother from killing down 59 innocent people.