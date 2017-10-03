Tue October 03, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

PAT challenges Election Bill 2017 in LHC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Tuesday challenged the Election Bill 2017 in the Lahore High Court.

PAT, in the petition, argues the bill, passed by the National Assembly amid a strong protest from the opposition parties on Monday, is against the spirit of the Constitution as it enables a disqualified MP to become a party leader.

The Election Bill 2017 contains a clause that allows a disqualified MP to lead a political party.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz  elected ousted premier Nawaz Sharif as its leader on Tuesday, a day after it used its parliamentary majority to amend a law to allow him to be re-elected party chief.

Sharif resigned as prime minister in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him for not declaring a source of income.

He was also forced to step down as president of PML-N, though he kept control of the party and installed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a loyalist, as prime minister.

