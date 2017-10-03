Indian security forces kill two attackers at Srinagar airport: media reports

SRINAGAR, Occupied Kashmir: Unknown attackers stormed an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the Srinagar airport in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving three soldiers wounded. Two assailants were also killed in the gun-battle.

Firing is still on and more attackers are believed to be hiding in the sprawling, hilly campus, which shares a wall with an air force station, Indian media reports.

A group of four or five attackers in military fatigues breached four layers of security at BSF's 182 battalion at 3.45 am, when it was still dark. They fired indiscriminately and threw grenades. The soldiers retaliated and shot down one of the attackers.

Gunfire and explosions were heard for hours as the forces, including Quick Action Teams and Special Operations Group, tried to corner the terrorists.

The home ministry sources have expressed concern that the terrorists were able to cut through multiple layers of security.

"We know the exact location of the terrorists, the situation is under control," said top police officer Munir Khan around 8.30 am.

The injured soldiers have been taken to hospital.

All flights were stopped at the Srinagar airport in the morning and the routes leading to the airport were sealed. Visuals showed a long row of cars lined up on the way to the airport.