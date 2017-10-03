Tue October 03, 2017
National

October 3, 2017

PML-N to elect its new head today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will hold party election for the slot of the president on Tuesday.

In this connection, the election process would be held at the Convention Centre, for which Amir Afzal Mandokhel has been appointed as Returning Officer and Raja Niazi as a Secretary.

Candidates can obtain nomination papers by 9 am, while scrutiny for the same would be held from 9-10am.

The election for new party president of PML-N will be held at 10:30am.

Meanwhile, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that all the hurdles in electing Nawaz Sharif as a party president are cleared.

Earlier, the National Assembly on Monday passed the Elections Bill 2017 amid a strong protest from the opposition parties, which enabled a disqualified MP to hold office of a political party.

