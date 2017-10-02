Mon October 02, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Police suspect one man behind Jauhar knife attacks

CCTV footage of knife assailant surfaced, six suspects held

KARACHI: Police on Monday released a video of knife assailant who have so far injured at least six women in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi. Whereas, six suspects have so far been taken into custody for interrogation to find any clue about the identity and motive of the attacker.

Police official  claimed that the attacker appears to be unstable,” the DIG said, adding that nothing can be said about the attacker's belief system. The police have not invoked any terror charges as no evidence pointing towards religious or political motives could be found.

According to police, only six attacks have been reported so far.

Last week, fear gripped residents of Gulistan-i-Jauhar area after reports surfaced of a ‘knife attacker’ targeting women in the area. Subsequently, the police had launched a manhunt and an investigation into the motivation and identity of the attacker.

 

