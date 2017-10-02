Trump leads moment of silence for Las Vegas victims

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump led White House staff and senior US officials in a moment of silence for the 58 Las Vegas shooting victims.

The president was joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence for the moment of silence, he dipped his head as a Marine rang a bell signifying the start of observation. The Senate held a similar tribute minutes later.

Trump earlier in the day also ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.

In a statement the US president said: “Our nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night’s horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada,” adding that may God provide comfort and relief to all those suffering.

His proclamation ordered flags lowered at the White House and all public buildings, military posts and naval stations, and "vessels" of the federal government across the US and its territories until sunset on Oct 6. The president also directed flags to be flown at half-staff at US embassies and facilities abroad.

He further said that the whole country stands united in moment of shock, "in our condolences, and in our prayers.”

It is to mention here that a 64-year-old man killed at least 58 people at Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday in the largest mass shooting in US history before killing himself.