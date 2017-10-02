Controversy surrounds Rangers deployment around accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Controversy surrounded the deployment of Rangers to the premises of Accountability Court, during hearing of graft cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday, as Deputy Commissioner Islamabad had dismissed the request of deploying paramilitary force.

Earlier, the accountability court judge, Muhammad Bashir had also cleared that he had not called Rangers to the court premises.

Secretary Interior has launched investigating into the matter.

According to DC Office sources, SSP Islamabad had sent a letter to District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner for the placement of Rangers at the accountability court.

DC office’s sources said that the letter from SSP Islamabad was received by the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate however, no further action was taken.

According to the text of the letter, Rangers deployment was sought at the Judicial Complex G-11 seeking law and order situation.

Sources added as per the rules, decision for the deployment of forces is to be taken by Deputy Commissioner.

The issue of Rangers deployment was highlighted when Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other cabinet members were denied entry into the accountability court on Monday.

Speaking to media outside the court, where he waited for 15 minutes for entry permission, Ahsan said that security arrangements were earlier finalised under the supervision of chief commissioner of Islamabad. In the meeting with the chief commissioner, some names of media personnel, PML-N leaders and supporters were decided to allow entry into the court, he added.

He said he was informed this morning by the chief commissioner that Rangers had suddenly arrived at the court premises and took over the security charge.

The chief commissioner had informed the Rangers officials about the plan prepared in consultation with the interior ministry but they refused to follow it, saying they would follow the plan they have been given.

This letter is a proposal sent by SSP to DC, Islamabad which was rejected by DC the competent authority 2 requisition Rangers. DC didn't ask pic.twitter.com/SMucm4utV2 — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) October 2, 2017

The interior minister said the Rangers official heading the paramilitary personnel at the premises had ‘vanished’ from the scene when he called him to discuss the prevailing situation.

He said that Rangers work under the command of civil administration.

The interior minister said that a high-level inquiry would be conducted into the matter to ascertain ‘who challenged the government’s writ’.

Iqbal said: “I cannot be a puppet interior minister. State within a state cannot be allowed.”

Expressing his anger at the assistant commissioner, the interior minister said: “This is not a banana republic but a democratic country. Give me in writing how did Rangers take over.”

Other cabinet members, who were barred from entering the court, include Raja Zaffarul Haq, Chaudhry Talal and Fazal Tariq.