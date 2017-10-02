Mon October 02, 2017
Sports

APP
October 2, 2017

Pakistan’s Muhammad  Waseem wins WBC silver flyweight title

Waseem thanks Pak fans for supporting him

Waseem thanks Pak fans for supporting him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Mohammad Waseem, who on Sunday defeated Panama's pugilist Carlos Melo and maintained his number one position in World Boxing Council's (WBC) Silver Flyweight category has thanked his fans back at home for supporting him.

"I'm thankful to my people for wishing me all the best and praying for my success in all my bouts," he told APP on Monday by phone.

The Quetta-born knocked out his Panamanian opponent Carlos in the very first round of the fight.

The 29-year-old, who has so far remained undefeated in the eight international bouts that he has fought since turning pro is likely to take on Japan's Daigo Higa in a mandatory title fight in January, 2018. He said he was training hard and focused on that fight.

