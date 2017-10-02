Cancer fails to stop teen from taking a food-themed road trip

VIRGINIA: Amidst trials, tribulations and struggles are individuals who stand strong and unaffected, fighting each moment in life with great courage and valour.

Ali Allouche, a cancer patient, is one such gentleman.

However, he refuses to succumb to the ailment. Instead, has a plan to go on a massive food road trip in the US. Being a major food junkie he wishes to eat in every state of America.

Ali, 17, got inspired for a food trip after watching Anthony Bourdain, as he was hospitalized.

“He [Anthony Bourdain] travels the world and he experiences different foods and different cultures and learning about people”, shared Ali.

Having cancer from the fragile age of four, Ali is battling with the disease ever since.

After necessary treatment, Ali was announced cancer-free in 2005. However, just two days prior to his 17th birthday this year, Ali had a cancer relapse in his right shoulder blade.

But that did not stop this young man from fulfilling his dream. Ali, along with his mother has been planning about this road trip for more than a month now and they intend to begin with nearby restaurants before Ali undergoes his next surgery.