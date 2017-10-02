´It´ scares off competition in tight box office race

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: It was knocked into second place last week -- but as Halloween approaches, freaky box office sensation "It" was back at number one in its fourth week in cinemas, industry estimates showed Sunday.
Starring Bill Skarsgard as a creepy clown who terrorizes a sleepy Maine town, "It" -- the highest-grossing horror movie of all time -- earned $17.3 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.
That is some $12.4 million less than last week´s $29.7 million takings -- but still enough for the top spot, bringing total earnings to a colossal $291.1 million.
Close behind in the tight race for number one was Universal´s newly-released "American Made," which raked in $17 million.
Starring Tom Cruise, "American Made" tells the story of a commercial airline pilot recruited to carry out reconnaissance missions over South America for the CIA.
Espionage comedy -- and last week´s number one -- "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" came in at number three, also with takings of $17 million.
With a star-studded cast featuring Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and even Elton John, "Kingsman" sees a British spy organization join forces with its American counterpart to take on a new global threat.
But despite its A-list lineup, it took less than half of last week´s $39 million earnings.
Sitting comfortably in fourth place, having rung up $12 million, was animation "The Lego Ninjago Movie" -- the third installment of Warner Bros.´ "The Lego Movie" franchise.
Sony´s remake of horror film "Flatliners" did just that in its first week in theaters, earning an anti-climactic $6.7 million.
Originally released in 1990, "Flatliners" follows five medical students who try to find out if there is life after death by conducting experiments that cause near-death experiences.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
"Battle Of The Sexes" ($3.4 million)
"American Assassin" ($3.3 million)
"Home Again" ($1.7 million)
"Til Death Do Us Part" ($1.5 million)
"Mother!" ($1.4 million)
