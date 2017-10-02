Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Share

Soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing at LoC
Read More

Soldier among three martyred in Indian shelling across LOC

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Indian forces once again committed...

Read More
Advertisement

One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing

One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: One civilian was martyred and four others sustained injuries in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri sector targeting the civil population.

One civilian identified as M Din embraced Shahadat while four others were injured, the DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a Facebook post.

Pakistan army effectively engaged Indian posts targeting civil population. Reports of two Indian posts destroyed, the statement added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Chinese hybrid rice experts visit over 100 rice farm, fields

Chinese hybrid rice experts visit over 100 rice farm, fields
First consignment of coaches engines for Orange Line Metro Train arrives

First consignment of coaches engines for Orange Line Metro Train arrives
Top Saudi military award for Pak naval chief

Top Saudi military award for Pak naval chief
Money laundering case registered against MQM founder

Money laundering case registered against MQM founder
Load More load more