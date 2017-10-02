Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

PPI
October 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

First consignment of coaches engines for Orange Line Metro Train arrives

First consignment of coaches engines for Orange Line Metro Train arrives

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of Orange Line Metro Train containing three coaches and two engines has arrived in Lahore.

According to a report quoting a spokesman of Punjab Mass Transit Authority, launching of the first Orange Line Metro Train will be held on the 7th of this month.

The spokesman said efforts are underway to complete Orange Line Metro Train project by December this year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Chinese hybrid rice experts visit over 100 rice farm, fields

Chinese hybrid rice experts visit over 100 rice farm, fields
One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing

One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing
Top Saudi military award for Pak naval chief

Top Saudi military award for Pak naval chief
Money laundering case registered against MQM founder

Money laundering case registered against MQM founder
Load More load more