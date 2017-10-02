First consignment of coaches engines for Orange Line Metro Train arrives

Print Story
ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of Orange Line Metro Train containing three coaches and two engines has arrived in Lahore.
According to a report quoting a spokesman of Punjab Mass Transit Authority, launching of the first Orange Line Metro Train will be held on the 7th of this month.
The spokesman said efforts are underway to complete Orange Line Metro Train project by December this year.
