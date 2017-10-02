Who is Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock?

The gunman responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern US history is identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Nevada, police said.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured when he opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, raining down bullets from the 32nd floor of a hotel for several minutes before shooting himself dead, according to police.

According to US media, Paddock is reported to have lived in a retirement village in Mesquite, Nevada, since June 2016 and is believed to have been born on April 9, 1953.

Records show he previously lived in Reno, Nevada, from 2011 to 2016, and also had an address in Melbourne, Florida, from 2013 to 2015.

He has also lived in Henderson, Nevada, and several locations in California since 1990, it is reported.

Mesquite is located about 80 miles, or an hour and 16 minutes, away from Las Vegas, along Nevada’s border with Arizona.

Police found eight rifles in Paddock’s hotel room. They said they will execute a search warrant at his house later on Monday.

They are also looking for two vehicles associated with the shooter - a Hyundai Tucson Nevada/114B40 and a Chrysler Pacifica Nevada/79D401.