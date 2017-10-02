Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Share

‘Sindh ready to hang Altaf Hussain for treason’
Read More

ATC declares Altaf Hussain absconder

KARACHI: An-anti terrorism court on Monday declared Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf...

Read More
Advertisement

Money laundering case registered against MQM founder

Money laundering case registered against MQM founder

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case of money laundering against the MQM founder Altaf Hussain, sources said.

The case has been filed with FIA’s state bank circle.

The case was filed on the request of a close aide of the MQM founder, Sarfaraz Merchant, accusing the MQM founder for illegally transferring money from the KKF (Khidmat-e Khalq Foundation) accounts, charity arm of the party.

According to sources, other MQM leaders were involved in sending money to the MQM founder from KKF bank accounts.

They said that anti-terror clauses were also added in the charge sheet. The KKF has also been implicated in the case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

NAB reference: Dar challenges indictment in IHC

NAB reference: Dar challenges indictment in IHC
PML-N' amends party constitution, allows disqualified MP to head party

PML-N' amends party constitution, allows disqualified MP to head party
Accountability court judge says he didn’t call Rangers

Accountability court judge says he didn’t call Rangers
Boy killed, 5 injured as India, Pakistan trade fire in Poonch

Boy killed, 5 injured as India, Pakistan trade fire in Poonch
Load More load more