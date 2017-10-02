Mon October 02, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Rubber Duck themed café opens is Macau

While there are many restaurants, parks and different places on the theme of various cartoon characters around the world, but this interesting cafe made on the theme of 'Rubber Duck's in Macau have become the center of attraction for the people.

At B. Duck restaurant, delicious food is offered in a unique style, because of this not only children are turning around here, but adults are also come and enjoy their favorite dishes in a fun environment.

The restaurant's tables, chairs, lamps, windows and volunteers show the color of this cartoon character which has successfully grasp the attention all the age groups.

