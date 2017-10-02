Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

India announces Rs 1 lakh reward for finding Pak-returned Geeta's parents

NEW DELHI: Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has appealed to the people of her country to help authorities find the family of Geeta, a hearing and speech impaired woman.

Geeta, who had been stranded in Pakistan for years after wandering across the border as an 11-year-old, returned to India in October, 2015 with the help of Edhi Foundation, which had adopted and raised the girl since until she was 23.

Since her return, several Indian couples had claimed that Geeta was their daughter, but she failed to recognise them. She is currently staying with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Indore.

On Sunday, Swaraj offered a reward of Indian Rs100,000 for anyone who helps locate Geeta's parents.

She urged the girl's parents to come forward and own their daughter, promising that Geeta's expenses, from studies to marriage, will be borne by the government.

"Your daughter is restless to meet you," she said, addressing the parents.

The minister once again thanked the Edhi Foundation for keeping Geeta secure and bringing her up.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

US biology trio wins Nobel Medicine Prize

US biology trio wins Nobel Medicine Prize
92-year-old man flips car and sets world record

92-year-old man flips car and sets world record
International Non-Violence Day being celebrated today

International Non-Violence Day being celebrated today
Nobel Literature Prize to be announced on Thursday

Nobel Literature Prize to be announced on Thursday
Load More load more