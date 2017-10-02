India announces Rs 1 lakh reward for finding Pak-returned Geeta's parents

NEW DELHI: Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has appealed to the people of her country to help authorities find the family of Geeta, a hearing and speech impaired woman.

Geeta, who had been stranded in Pakistan for years after wandering across the border as an 11-year-old, returned to India in October, 2015 with the help of Edhi Foundation, which had adopted and raised the girl since until she was 23.

Since her return, several Indian couples had claimed that Geeta was their daughter, but she failed to recognise them. She is currently staying with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Indore.

On Sunday, Swaraj offered a reward of Indian Rs100,000 for anyone who helps locate Geeta's parents.

External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj appeals to people of Country to extend help in finding parents of Geetahttps://t.co/4gSjSWB4jO pic.twitter.com/JuQioWrGZR — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) October 1, 2017

She urged the girl's parents to come forward and own their daughter, promising that Geeta's expenses, from studies to marriage, will be borne by the government.

"Your daughter is restless to meet you," she said, addressing the parents.

The minister once again thanked the Edhi Foundation for keeping Geeta secure and bringing her up.