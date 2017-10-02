92-year-old man flips car and sets world record

Peter Racine, from St. Johnsbury, Vermont, has set the record for being the oldest man to flip a car.

Peter, aged 92, set the record in a Subaru estate car near the Bear Ridge Speedway in America.

Peter is blind in his right eye and has vision ailment in his left eye but that didn’t stop him from setting the world record.

He successfully rolled the car in front of a cheering crowd and accelerated towards the end point.

He emerged from the car unscathed and revealed that this is something he had always wanted to do.

Peter defies all odds to set this record and reiterated the belief that you are never too old to follow your passion.