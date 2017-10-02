Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

92-year-old man flips car and sets world record

Peter Racine, from St. Johnsbury, Vermont, has set the record for being the oldest man to flip a car.

Peter, aged 92, set the record in a Subaru estate car near the Bear Ridge Speedway in America.

Peter is blind in his right eye and has vision ailment in his left eye but that didn’t stop him from setting the world record.

He successfully rolled the car in front of a cheering crowd and accelerated towards the end point.

He emerged from the car unscathed and revealed that this is something he had always wanted to do.

Peter defies all odds to set this record and reiterated the belief that you are never too old to follow your passion. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Rubber Duck themed café opens is Macau

Rubber Duck themed café opens is Macau
US biology trio wins Nobel Medicine Prize

US biology trio wins Nobel Medicine Prize
India announces Rs 1 lakh reward for finding Pak-returned Geeta's parents

India announces Rs 1 lakh reward for finding Pak-returned Geeta's parents
International Non-Violence Day being celebrated today

International Non-Violence Day being celebrated today
Load More load more