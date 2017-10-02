New York brings down 78-year-old Kosciuszko Bridge

NEW YORK: The 78-year-old Kosciuszko Bridge was demolished in a controlled explosion early on Sunday morning to make way for the expansion of a new bridge over Newtown Creek.

The old bridge was 125-feet above the industrial Newtown Creek on the Brooklyn-Queens.

Before the explosion, traffic on the expressway was stopped for 10 minutes.

The bridge was initially built for 10,000 cars a day and was forced to carry 180,000 due to the traffic situation in New York.

It has already been replaced by the first of two spans of a graceful, gossamer crossing built in the new fashion of cable-stayed bridges.

This explosion was monitored by the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, from a boat.