Mon October 02, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

New York brings down 78-year-old Kosciuszko Bridge

NEW YORK:  The 78-year-old Kosciuszko Bridge was demolished in a controlled explosion early on Sunday morning to make way for the expansion of a new bridge over Newtown Creek.

The old bridge was 125-feet above the industrial Newtown Creek on the Brooklyn-Queens.

 Before the explosion, traffic on the expressway was stopped for 10 minutes.

The bridge was initially built for 10,000 cars a day and was forced to carry 180,000 due to the traffic situation in New York.

It has already been replaced by the first of two spans of a graceful, gossamer crossing built in the new fashion of cable-stayed bridges.

This explosion was monitored by the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, from a boat.

