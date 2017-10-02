NAB reference: Dar challenges indictment in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday challenged his indictment by an accountability court in the Islamabad Higth Court seeking a halt to trial against him.

Dar, in the petition, said that the accountability court had indicted him without allowing adequate time. The finance minister sought sufficient time for preparing objections against the indictment proceedings.

The petition said that the NAB had filed an interim reference to the accountability court, therefore, trial be halted until the final one is submitted.

Earlier, an accountability court had indicted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last month in a corruption reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The reference was filed for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.