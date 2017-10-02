Mon October 02, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 2, 2017

Pakistan need 136 to win first Test

ABU DHABI; Pakistan need 136 to win the first Test after they dismissed Sri Lanka for 138 in their second innings on the fifth and final day in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 5-51 while paceman Mohammad Abbas took 2-22.

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka 1st innings 419 (D. Chandimal 155 not out, D. Karunaratne 93, N. Dickwella 83; Abbas 3-75, Yasir Shah 3-120)

Pakistan Ist innings 422 (Azhar Ali 85, Haris Sohail 76, Shan Masood 59, Sami Aslam 51; R. Herath 5-93)

Sri Lanka 2nd innings (overnight 69-4)

D. Karunaratne c Masood b Shah 10

K. Silva lbw b Sohail 25

L. Thirimanne c Sarfraz b Shafiq 7

K. Mendis lbw b Abbas 18

D. Chandimal c Shafiq b Shah 7

S. Lakmal c Babar b Abbas 13

N. Dickwella not out 40

D. Perera lbw b Shah 6

R. Herath c Masood b Shah 0

L. Sandakan c Amir b Shah 8

N. Pradeep b Hasan 0

Extras: (lb3, nb1) 4

Total: (all out; 66.5 overs) 138

Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Karunaratne), 2-33 (Thirimanne), 3-51 (Silva), 4-65 (Chandimal), 5-73 (Mendis), 6-86 (Lakmal), 7-101 (Perera), 8-101 (Herath), 9-135 (Sandakan)

Bowling: Amir 12-4-27-0, Abbas 12-3-22-2 (1nb), Shah 27-5-51-5, Hasan 7.1-0-21-1, Shafiq 3.4-0-7-1, Sohail 5-2-7-1

