Mon October 02, 2017
October 2, 2017

Accountability court judge says he didn’t call Rangers

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court judge on Monday cleared that he had not called Rangers to the court premises.

In an informal talk with the media persons, accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir said that he would personally receive journalists at the entrance of the court in the next hearing.

Earlier, media representatives, PML-N leaders and cabinet members were barred from entering the judicial complex on the eve of hearing of three corruption references against the Sharif family.

The court had deferred the indictment of former prime minister until next hearing on Oct 9.

The accountability court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif's children Hassan, Hussain, and Maryam, and for son-in-law Captain Safdar after they failed to appear before it despite repeated summons.

 

