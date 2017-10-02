Eye selfie could screen for pancreatic cancer

An eye 'selfie' could save lives. An app called BiliScreen evaluates the color of the white of the eye surrounding the pupil for its level of bilirubin, the compound responsible for the yellowing of the eye in jaundice and an indicator of possibly serious medical conditions.

By the time jaundice appears in the eyes of pancreatic cancer victims the disease is already well-established. The research team hopes that Biliscreen will be able to detect abnormal bilirubin levels before they are visible to the naked eye.

The project has special significance for research team member Dr Jim Taylor helped design the first BiliScreen study which accurately measured bilirubin levels in 90 percent of subjects.

BiliScreen is now in its second stage of testing.

It's designed to be an easy-to-use, non-invasive, tool that can be used by both medical professionals and an untrained person who wants to determine whether they should consult a medical professional.