O.J. Simpson released from Nevada jail

"Trial of the Century" defendant O.J. Simpson was released from prison on Sunday after serving a nine year sentence.

He'd been held in a prison in the state since 2008 over a botched armed robbery at a Las Vegas casino hotel. 70-year-old Simpson won his freedom from a Nevada parole board in July after nine years behind bars.

The hearing did not take into account his 1990s trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman.

The former pro-football star turned actor was found not guilty in 1995 following his sensational 13-month trial which was televised live daily, transfixing much of the nation.

Simpson's ultimate destination remains unclear. He told parole board members he hopes to move to Florida, a plan that must be approved by probation authorities there.

Officials in the state saying they had not received a parole transfer request and had not been contacted by their counterparts in Nevada.

Among reasons the commissioners gave for their decision to free Simpson was that he had complied with prison rules during his incarceration, had no prior criminal convictions and posed a minimal safety risk to the public.