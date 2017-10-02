Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Women on trial for Kim Jong-Nam murder plead not guilty

Women on trial for Kim Jong-Nam murder plead not guilty

SHAH ALAM: Two women pleaded not guilty Monday to murdering Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korea´s leader, at the start of their trial in Malaysia over the Cold War-style assassination that shocked the world.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong entered their pleas through interpreters at Shah Alam High Court, outside the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The murder charge was read first to Aisyah, 25, who was wearing traditional Malay dress, in the Indonesian language. After conferring with an interpreter, the interpreter indicated she was pleading not guilty. 

The charge was then read to Huong, 29, who was wearing a blue jumper, in the Vietnamese language. Her interpreter also told the court she was pleading not guilty.

The defendants were arrested just days after the killing of Kim Jong-Nam on February 13 as he waited to board a plane to Macau at Kuala Lumpur airport.

They are accused of rubbing toxic VX nerve agent in his face. They claim they were duped into believing they were taking part in a prank for a reality TV show. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Muslims in Germany observe peaceful Youm-e-Ashura

Muslims in Germany observe peaceful Youm-e-Ashura
Muslim woman forced to remove veil in Austria

Muslim woman forced to remove veil in Austria
Catalan leader threatens independence after chaotic vote

Catalan leader threatens independence after chaotic vote
Trial begins over assassination of N. Korea leader´s half-brother

Trial begins over assassination of N. Korea leader´s half-brother
Load More load more